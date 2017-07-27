Reds' Tony Cingrani: Disastrous July for Cincy southpaw
Cingrani has given up 10 runs in his last 6.2 innings pitched.
It's been a disastrous couple of weeks for Cingrani, who has given up at least one run in each of his last five outings and six of his last seven. After starting the season as the top left-handed reliever in Cincinnati, he has since lost that spot to Wandy Peralta, a title he won't be reclaiming anytime soon unless he can find a rhythm and break out of this slump.
