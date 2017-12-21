Reds' Tony Cruz: Agrees to deal with Reds
Cruz signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Cruz played in 51 games for Triple-A El Paso within the Padres' organization in 2017, hitting .280/.341/.458 with seven home runs and 27 RBI. The 31-year-old last appeared in a big-league game with the Royals in 2016, and saw a solid chunk of playing time as Yadier Molina's backup for the Cardinals in the five years prior to being in Kansas City. Looking ahead, Cruz might have a tough time filling the void of backup catcher in Cincinnati, due to the fact that manager Bryan Price reiterated that he only wanted to keep two backstops on the roster earlier this week, which will be Tucker Barnhart and Devin Mesoraco. Barring any injuries, Cruz will serve as additional depth for the Reds in Triple-A next season.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...