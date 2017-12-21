Cruz signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Cruz played in 51 games for Triple-A El Paso within the Padres' organization in 2017, hitting .280/.341/.458 with seven home runs and 27 RBI. The 31-year-old last appeared in a big-league game with the Royals in 2016, and saw a solid chunk of playing time as Yadier Molina's backup for the Cardinals in the five years prior to being in Kansas City. Looking ahead, Cruz might have a tough time filling the void of backup catcher in Cincinnati, due to the fact that manager Bryan Price reiterated that he only wanted to keep two backstops on the roster earlier this week, which will be Tucker Barnhart and Devin Mesoraco. Barring any injuries, Cruz will serve as additional depth for the Reds in Triple-A next season.