Reds' Tony Cruz: Chance to make Reds roster
The Reds are contemplating keeping Cruz on the big-league roster to begin the season as a third catcher, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I think the world of Tony Cruz," manager Bryan Price said. "I think he's a big league player in my opinion. He's certainly been a topic of discussion. That frees up Mesoraco or Barnhart to pinch hit on the days they're not playing early.
Cruz hasn't hit much whenever he saw big-league duty with the Cardinals, though as Price later pointed out in the article, he was Yadier Molina's caddy with the Cardinals, which meant precious little playing time on a regular basis. Still, this is his age-31 season; there's not much in the way of upside here.
