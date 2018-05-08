Reds' Tony Cruz: Has contract selected Tuesday
Cruz had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday.
With Devin Mesoraco being traded to the Mets, Cruz will join the Reds as their backup catcher. The 31-year-old was hitting just .170/.268/.255 through 14 games with Triple-A Louisville and owns an unimpressive .218/.260/.308 line across six major-league seasons (263 games).
More News
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...