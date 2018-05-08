Cruz had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday.

With Devin Mesoraco being traded to the Mets, Cruz will join the Reds as their backup catcher. The 31-year-old was hitting just .170/.268/.255 through 14 games with Triple-A Louisville and owns an unimpressive .218/.260/.308 line across six major-league seasons (263 games).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories