Cruz was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Cruz had a shot to crack the Opening Day roster as a reserve catcher, but the Reds have apparently decided that they will not carry three backstops to open the season. He'll begin the year with Triple-A Louisville and could return to the bigs if either Tucker Barnhart or Devin Mesoraco go down with an injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories