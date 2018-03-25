Reds' Tony Cruz: Sent to minor-league camp
Cruz was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Cruz had a shot to crack the Opening Day roster as a reserve catcher, but the Reds have apparently decided that they will not carry three backstops to open the season. He'll begin the year with Triple-A Louisville and could return to the bigs if either Tucker Barnhart or Devin Mesoraco go down with an injury.
