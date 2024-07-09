Kemp signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kemp signed an NRI deal with Cincinnati this spring but opted out of the contract in hopes of landing a spot on a big-league roster. He's since spent time in the Orioles' and Twins' organizations and is hitless in 10 major-league at-bats this season. Kemp will report to Triple-A Louisville, but the Reds are dealing with a plethora of injuries and could require the 32-year-old utility man's skillset sooner than later.