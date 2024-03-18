The Reds reassigned Kemp to minor-league camp Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With a lifetime .238/.325/.352 slash line (94 wRC+) over 2,237 career big-league plate appearances, Kemp was one of the more accomplished non-roster invitees who joined the Reds for camp, but he never had much of a chance at winning a spot on Cincinnati's Opening Day roster in light of the team's ample infield and outfield depth. If Kemp isn't willing to report to Triple-A Louisville to begin the season, the Reds could grant him his release and allow him to join an organization that can present him with a clearer path to a big-league roster spot.