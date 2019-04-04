Santillan will open the year at Double-A Chattanooga, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Santillan, who turns 22 on April 15, logged a 3.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB in 62.1 innings (11 starts) at Double-A to close out last season, so it seemed possible that he might be assigned to Triple-A this year. We should expect him to have success in a return to Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A sometime this summer.

