Play

Santillan was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This move protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Santillan struggled in a return trip to Double-A, logging a 4.84 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 92:54 K:BB in 102.1 innings (21 starts). There have always been concerns that Santillan's shaky command could force him to the bullpen, but he could be a weapon in such a role thanks to an upper-90s fastball and above-average slider.

More News
Our Latest Stories