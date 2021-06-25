Santillan (1-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings, earning the win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Freddie Freeman got to Santillan early with a solo home run in the first inning. Other than that, it was smooth sailing for the rookie as he cruised to post a quality start in his first MLB win. The 24-year-old struck out eight batters in his third start, doubling his season total. He lowered his ERA to 3.29 over 13.2 innings. His next scheduled start is for Tuesday against the Padres.