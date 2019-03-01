Reds' Tony Santillan: Gets spring training start
Santillan got a major league spring training start Thursday against the Brewers, allowing a run over 1.2 innings.
Santillan had a big year at two levels last year, first posting a 2.70 ERA at High-A Daytona before moving on to Double-A Pensacola, where he had a more pedestrian 3.61 ERA. The Reds' 2015 second-round pick won't be rushed, especially after they added three veteran starters in the offseason.
More News
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Dominant since promotion•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Heads to Double-A•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Scoreless innings streak ends at 21•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Scoreless streak reaches 10 innings•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Consecutive scoreless outings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...