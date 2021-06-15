Santillan is scheduled to make his second start Friday agains the Padres in San Diego.

Neither Sonny Gray (groin) nor Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Reds next require a fifth starter Friday, so Santillan will be awarded another turn through the rotation after a so-so MLB debut against Colorado over the weekend. Though he limited the Rockies to one run, efficiency was an issue for Santillan, who pumped in only 52 of his 97 pitches for strikes while failing to make it out of the fifth inning. He'll need to show better control against a superior Padres offense if he hopes to continue keeping runs off the board.