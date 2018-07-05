Santillan was promoted to Double-A Pensacola on Thursday, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports.

Santillan advanced to the next level within the Reds' minor-league system after posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 73:22 K:BB over 86.2 innings this season at High-A Daytona.

More News
Our Latest Stories