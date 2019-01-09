Reds' Tony Santillan: Invited to major-league camp
Santillan was invited to Cincinnati's major-league spring training camp Wednesday.
Santillan reached Double-A for the first time in the middle of last season, making 11 starts for Pensacola with a solid 3.61 ERA. It would be a surprise to see him open the year in the majors, but more strong performances to start this season could lead to a debut at some point this year.
More News
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Dominant since promotion•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Heads to Double-A•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Scoreless innings streak ends at 21•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Scoreless streak reaches 10 innings•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Consecutive scoreless outings•
-
Reds' Tony Santillan: Whiffs seven in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...