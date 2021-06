Santillan will be called up to start Sunday against the Rockies for his major-league debut, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Santillan will step into the rotation for at least one start with Sonny Gray (groin) and Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) both injured. He's not a particularly highly-rated prospect, though he's started this season well at Triple-A Louisville, posting a 2.51 ERA and a 34.4 percent strikeout rate through six starts.