Santillan struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Twins.

Emilio Pagan was able to pitch Friday night after sustaining a minor hamstring strain earlier in the week and picked up up his sixth save, but he was held out the next afternoon while Santillan handled the ninth. Santillan has gotten better results in the early part of the season -- he has yet to allow a run in 10 innings with a 0.90 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB, compared to Pagan's 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in 10.1 frames -- but as yet, there's been no suggestion the Reds are thinking about making a switch at closer as long as their incumbent is healthy.