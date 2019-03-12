Santillan was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Santillan got to open camp with the major leaguers, but he has just 11 Double-A starts under his belt, so he was never expected to break camp with the team. It's unclear if he'll open at Triple-A Louisville or if he'll need more time with Pensacola.

