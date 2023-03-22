Santillan (back) is scheduled to pitch a minor-league game Wednesday for the Reds in Arizona, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This will be Santillan's first game of the spring season -- albeit on the minor-league fields -- as he has been sidelined with a back strain that also saw him miss action during the 2022 campaign. The right-hander is hoping to return to MLB play in the middle of April, and barring something unforeseeable he'll open the 2023 campaign on the injured list.