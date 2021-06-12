site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tony-santillan-recalled-by-reds | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tony Santillan: Recalled by Reds
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 12, 2021
at
3:02 pm ET 1 min read
Santillan was recalled by the Reds on Saturday.
Santillan is expected to start Sunday against the Rockies for his big-league debut. He's gotten off to an excellent start for Triple-A Louisville, recording a 2.51 ERA and 34.4 percent strikeout rate through six starts.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
04/04/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read