Reds' Tony Santillan: Scoreless innings streak ends at 21
Santillan gave up one run on six hits and a walk and struck out six over 6.2 innings to pick up the win Sunday for High-A Daytona in the club's 5-1 victory over Dunedin.
The right-hander cruised through the first five frames before allowing a solo home run to the leadoff batter in the bottom of the sixth, ending a streak of 21 scoreless innings to begin the season. Santillan escaped the sixth without any further damage and retired the first two hitters in the bottom of the seventh before departing, bringing his ERA down to 0.40 for the season. The 21-year-old has supported the stellar ERA with a 4.8 K/BB, doubling the rate he submitted in what was a solid season at Low-A Dayton in 2017.
