Reds' Tony Santillan: Scoreless streak reaches 10 innings
Santillan tossed six scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight for High-A Daytona.
He has 13 strikeouts and has not allowed a run through 10 innings to start the season. The hard-throwing righty has almost given up as many walks (four) as hits (five), which matches his reputation as an electric starter with shaky command/control who may eventually need to move to the bullpen. He turns 21 on April 15, and should continue to put up impressive numbers in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League.
