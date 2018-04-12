Santillan tossed six scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight for High-A Daytona.

He has 13 strikeouts and has not allowed a run through 10 innings to start the season. The hard-throwing righty has almost given up as many walks (four) as hits (five), which matches his reputation as an electric starter with shaky command/control who may eventually need to move to the bullpen. He turns 21 on April 15, and should continue to put up impressive numbers in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League.