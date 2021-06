Santillan (0-1) pitched only three innings while getting the loss in Friday's defeat to the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits, including two homers. He walked one and struck out three. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning with the Reds trying to tie the game back up with two outs.

Manager David Bell went with the quick hook in this one to tie the game up, but it didn't work out, and then the Reds' bullpen got pounded for five runs afterward.