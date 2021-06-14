Santillan didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rockies after giving up one run on five hits and four walks while fanning five across 4.2 innings.

Santillan ended just one out away from securing the win in his MLB debut, though removing him with one out left in the fifth was probably the right decision considering he had walked two while also hitting Trevor Story in that same inning. Despite the command issues, it was a decent debut for Santillan, who took advantage of a favorable matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field. He's expected to make another start next week and, tentatively, he'd line up to pitch in a far tougher matchup against the Padres on the road.