Santillan is a potential candidate to get a spot start Friday for the Reds against the Cubs, with the team leading a pitcher to fill the gap until Wade Miley returns, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds are off on Monday, giving Tyler Mahle, Jeff Hoffman and Sonny Gray their regular rest before needing a spot on Friday. Santillan has a 1.86 ERA over 19.1 innings spread over four starts at Triple-A Louisville. Vladimir Gutierrez is also on the 40-man roster at Louisville and could also make the start.