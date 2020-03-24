Reds' Tony Santillan: Starting at Triple-A
Before getting sent down in the first wave of spring training cuts, Santillan pitched in three games, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings, good for an 11.25 ERA.
Santillan was added to the Reds' 40-man roster in the fall and was ticketed for Triple-A Louisville even with a good spring. He has a decent slider and fastball, but that's never really translated into decent strikeout numbers above A-ball. He's there in case a couple of the Reds starters break, but his more likely big league future is in the bullpen.
