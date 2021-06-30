Santillan (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings to take the loss Tuesday against San Diego.

Santillan avoided disaster in the final outcome of his start, but he allowed multiple baserunners in all three innings that he worked. As a result, he needed 75 pitches to record his nine outs and has now failed to complete five innings in three of his four big-league starts. In total, Santillan has allowed seven earned runs across 16.2 innings with a 20:10 K:BB. With Sonny Gray (groin) projected to return to the rotation shortly, Santillan's role with the big-league club could set to change.