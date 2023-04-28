Santillan (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Reds on Friday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Matt Reynolds. Santillan was on a rehab assignment from a back injury earlier this month when he suffered a knee injury. It's not clear how long he'll be out, but he's now not eligible for activation for another month.
