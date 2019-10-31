Reds' Travis Jankowski: Dealt to Reds
Jankowski was traded to the Reds on Thursday in exchange for international cap space.
Jankowski was effective with Triple-A El Paso last season, hitting .313/.393/.350 with 12 RBI in 39 games, which earned him some time with the major-league club. The 28-year-old saw limited action in the majors, recording just 22 at-bats with a .432 OPS. He'll hope to turn things around in Cincinnati, but is unlikely to see consistent playing time in the majors unless he can turn things around.
