Jankowski left Saturday's game against the Padres with an apparent hamstring injury, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Jankowski already appeared to be near the back of a crowded battle for playing time in the Reds' outfield. Any significant amount of time lost to injury this spring would likely make him a loser in that battle. Injuries are unfortunately nothing new for the 28-year-old, who played fewer than 30 games in two of the last three seasons.

