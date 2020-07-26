Jankowski has been added to the Reds' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, batting eighth while playing center field.
Nick Senzel was a late scratch to the lineup, shortly after Mike Moustakas was also scratched due to illness. He could be a sneaky source of stolen bases if he is able to get on-base in the first place.
More News
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Vying for roster spot•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Continuing running program•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Still rehabbing hamstring•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Exits with apparent injury•