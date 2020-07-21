Jankowski was informed Tuesday that he'll make the Reds' 30-man roster for Opening Day, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Jankowski was competing for one of the final roster spots during camp, but he impressed enough during intrasquad play to be named to the roster. The 28-year-old slashed .182/.250/.182 with two stolen bases over 25 games last season. His most likely track toward playing time in 2020 should be as a pinch-runner.