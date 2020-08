Jankowski went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader.

Jankowski got aboard with a fielder's choice in the fourth inning and promptly stole second, but he wasn't able to score. The 29-year-old has been used sparingly this season, but he's picked up two stolen bases and three runs scored in 16 plate appearances.