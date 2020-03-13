Reds' Travis Jankowski: Still rehabbing hamstring
Jankowski (hamstring) hadn't yet returned to game action before Thursday's suspension of spring training, Gary Schatz of The Dayton Daily News reports.
The Reds spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona will be open to the players to continue voluntary workouts and for injured players to rehab, but updates on the likes of Jankowski and others could be few and far between.
