Jankowski went 3-for-3 with a stolen base while also getting caught once in Sunday's scrimmage. He's vying for one of the final Reds roster spots, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Jankowski is on the fringe of making the roster, as evidenced by him shuttling between the Reds' major league camp at Great American Ballpark and their minor league camp at Prasco. His most likely way of making the team is to be their designated pinch-runner, as otherwise the Reds are flush with outfielders.