Bauer could pitch on three days' rest in the final week of the season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bauer is scheduled to pitch Saturday against the White Sox. On ordinary rest, he'd pitch just once the rest of the season on the following Friday (as Thursday is a scheduled off day). In theory, he could pitch on short rest twice in the final week, throwing both Wednesday against the Brewers and Sunday against the Twins. Whether or not that makes sense for the Reds may depend largely on where they sit in the wild card race.