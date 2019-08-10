Bauer (10-8) picked up the win Friday, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out 11 in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs.

Making his home debut for Cincinnati, the right-hander served up a solo shot in the first inning to former AL Central rival Nic Castellanos and then got down to business, fanning seven of the next nine batters he faced en route to his first win with his new club. Bauer will take a 3.74 ERA and 200:68 K:BB through 168.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Nationals.