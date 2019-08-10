Reds' Trevor Bauer: Fans 11 in home debut
Bauer (10-8) picked up the win Friday, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out 11 in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs.
Making his home debut for Cincinnati, the right-hander served up a solo shot in the first inning to former AL Central rival Nic Castellanos and then got down to business, fanning seven of the next nine batters he faced en route to his first win with his new club. Bauer will take a 3.74 ERA and 200:68 K:BB through 168.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, on the road against the Nationals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...