Bauer (2-0) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 12 over six innings in a win over Cleveland on Friday.

Aside from a fourth-inning mistake to Logan Morrison, Bauer was lights out, racking up 24 called strikes and 16 swinging strikes on 103 pitches. Bauer now has a 0.93 ERA in 19.1 innings, and his 32 strikeouts rank second in MLB behind only Shane Bieber's 35. Two of his starts this season have been against Detroit, but Bauer is making his 2019 run with the Reds seem like a distant memory, and his chances of keeping it going look good with Pittsburgh and Kansas City due up in the weeks ahead.