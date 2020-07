Bauer allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 13 over 6.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Bauer was dominant in his first start of the season, with the only run he gave up coming from a solo home run by Niko Goodrum in the third inning. However, he was unable to get much run support from the Reds, resulting in a no-decision despite his 13 strikeouts. The right-hander's next start should come on the road Friday against the Tigers.