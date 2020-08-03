Bauer (1-0) tossed seven shutout innings Sunday, allowing just two hits and two walks while earning the win over Detroit in the second game of the doubleheader. He struck out seven batters.

Thanks to the MLB's new seven-inning doubleheader rule, Bauer's seven-inning gem will go down as a complete-game shutout. He was fortunate enough to get two starts against the Tigers to begin the season and he's fully capitalized on the opportunity. The 29-year-old righty owns a 0.68 ERA and 20:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings after his first two outings. Bauer will have a tougher matchup in Milwaukee on Friday.