Bauer (4-4) took the loss Saturday as the Reds fell 5-0 to the White Sox, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

All five runs by the White Sox on the night scored on solo homers, and Bauer served up two of them -- the third time in his last six starts he's been taken deep multiple times. That's been about the only blot on his ledger during that time, however, as he's reeled off four straight quality starts and five overall in that stretch with a 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB over 38.2 innings. If he isn't asked to pitch on short rest as the Reds cling to a wild-card spot, Bauer's final outing of the regular season would come Friday in Minnesota.