Bauer is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, pitching on three days' rest rather than his normal four, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bauer has been vocal in the past about his desire to pitch on three days' rest, and manager David Bell will now grant him his wish as the Reds look to put their best pitchers on the mound over the final week of the regular season as they aim to clinch their first trip to the postseason since 2013. The right-hander has cleared 100 pitches in each of his four starts through September, but it's unclear if the Reds will exercise more caution with his workload due to the quicker turnaround. If Bauer fares well Wednesday and the Reds still need a win Sunday in Minnesota to earn a playoff spot, he could get the starting nod again on short rest or at least be available for some innings in relief.