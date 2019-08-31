Bauer (10-12) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings.

St. Louis sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring four runs, and Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina took Bauer yard in subsequent innings. He's been on a brutal run of late, allowing 24 runs in his last four starts, and now has an 8.40 ERA since joining Cincinnati. The right-hander will attempt to right the ship next week at home against the Phillies.