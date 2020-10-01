Bauer allowed two hits over 7.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He struck out 12 and did not issue a walk.

Per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Bauer became the first pitcher ever to throw at least 7.2 innings with no runs, two hits or fewer, no walks and 12 strikeouts in a postseason game. Unfortunately for Reds fans, it was all for naught as the Cincinnati offense could not support him -- a theme throughout the 2020 season -- and Atlanta ultimately walked it off on a Freddie Freeman single in the 13th. Bauer was brilliant on the mound this season and may very well be headed into free agency as a newly-minted Cy Young winner.