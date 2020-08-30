Bauer (3-2) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

While it wasn't a terrible outing for the right-hander, Anthony Rizzo took him deep twice, and Bauer couldn't afford any mistakes on a day when Yu Darvish was blanking the Reds' offense over six innings. Bauer's 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB through 38 innings all remain elite, however, and he'll try to get back in the win column Friday in Pittsburgh.