Bauer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Atlanta, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four and also hit a batter.

The right-hander didn't make a great first impression on his new club, throwing 63 of 107 pitches for strikes while allowing Atlanta's first run to score on a wild pitch in the third inning. Bauer will take a 3.85 ERA and 189:66 K:BB on the season into his next start Friday, at home against the Cubs.