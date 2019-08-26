Reds' Trevor Bauer: Lasts just three innings
Bauer (10-11) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts across three innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Sunday.
The Reds nearly came back in the ninth to get Bauer off the hook, but regardless, he's allowed at least eight runs in two of his last three starts. Bauer also yielded eight runs in his final start with the Indians on July 28. Overall, he owns a 4.34 ERA in 29 starts, but Bauer has posted a 8.25 ERA in five outings since joining the Reds. He also has a 1.26 WHIP and 217 strikeouts in 182.2 innings this season. Bauer will look to get right at the Cardinals on Friday.
