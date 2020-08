Manager David Bell said the Reds hope Bauer will be able to start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bauer's availability remains somewhat up in the air after he got fully warmed up for Saturday's game before it was postponed, but the Reds think he should still be able to pitch. The 29-year-old's status won't be confirmed until the team sees how his responds Sunday.