Bauer missed Monday's workout due to a pending test result, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Teammates Joey Votto and Nick Castellanos missed a workout last week under similar auspices.

Fay brought up a good point in his article - it's one thing to miss a training workout due to a late test, but what happens if it's during the regular season? Would the Reds (or any other team) hold a player out from a game due to a pending (neither positive nor negative, just unresolved) test result? It was the team's discretion to hold Bauer out Monday, but they might not operate the same way in season, depending on all of the circumstances.