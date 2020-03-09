Reds' Trevor Bauer: Promising spring outing
Bauer went four innings against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit (a home run to Arismendy Alcantara), striking out four while walking one, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
After the outing, Bauer declared himself ready for the season to begin. "I'm able to command all my pitches, the velo is there and I'm recovering well. My prep is good. I was 94-95 [mph] today with basically no adrenaline. All of my stuff is sharp." Bauer has had a superb spring, giving up one run over nine innings, striking out eight against just one walk.
More News
-
Reds' Trevor Bauer: Scoreless spring training debut•
-
Reds' Trevor Bauer: Reaches one-year deal with Cincy•
-
Reds' Trevor Bauer: Won't start in season finale•
-
Reds' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed to Sunday•
-
Reds' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Reds' Trevor Bauer: Tosses eight innings in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...