Bauer went four innings against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit (a home run to Arismendy Alcantara), striking out four while walking one, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After the outing, Bauer declared himself ready for the season to begin. "I'm able to command all my pitches, the velo is there and I'm recovering well. My prep is good. I was 94-95 [mph] today with basically no adrenaline. All of my stuff is sharp." Bauer has had a superb spring, giving up one run over nine innings, striking out eight against just one walk.