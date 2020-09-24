Bauer (5-4) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 12 over eight innings in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

He was starting on short rest, but you couldn't tell it, as Bauer was absolutely dominant on the mound. The right-hander threw 104 pitches and turned in his fifth double-digit strikeout performance this season. Bauer is undoubtedly a top candidate for the Cy Young and is arguably the frontrunner; he leads NL qualifiers in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts. He could theoretically pitch in some capacity on short rest again Sunday or start the first postseason game for Cincinnati if the team makes it.